Primark’s new “chic” outfit is giving customers “Zara vibes.”

Customers have been closely following Primark’s Instagram accounts to see what might be in stores soon since the retailer does not have an online shop.

A gold satin top and skirt set that fans have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent items to make it onto the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post showcasing the new outfit from fans eager to get their hands on it.

Primark captioned the photo, “Coming very soon to spruce up your weekend looks, get excited.” #Primark #SneakPeek Tie-waist top £13/€15, Skirt £13/€17

Many people have been praising the look and saying they ‘need’ it beneath Primark’s post, which has received over 6,400 likes.

One shopper wrote in the comments section, “Waiting for this to drop,” while another said, “Love it.”

“Need that skirt,” wrote a third.

A fourth person said, “That’s such a must have,” and a fifth person said, “I love this.”

“Okayyyy Zara vibes,” wrote a sixth.

“I need to go to Primark,” said another.

Among the comments, Primark told shoppers to ‘keep their eyes peeled’ for the new outfit in stores, but didn’t share a release date.

Primark recently confirmed that it would launch a new website that will allow shoppers to see which stock is available in their local stores. You can find the full details here .