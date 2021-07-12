Primark’s new ‘beautiful’ uniform is giving customers ‘Clueless vibes.’

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest release, which they describe as having “Clueless vibes.”

Customers have been eagerly following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon, as the brand does not have an online shop.

A green and white checkered top and skirt pair that followers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent things to make it onto the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new outfit from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

“Last lil’ Sunday sneak peek of some exciting new arrivals coming next week,” Primark commented below the snap.

Many people have praised the outfit and said they ‘need’ it beneath Primark’s post, which has received over 9,000 likes.

One shopper commented in the comments section, “Need this set in my life,” while another said, “Beautiful.”

“Totally getting Amber from Clueless vibes,” wrote a third.

“Love that,” cried a fourth, and “Need!” said a fifth.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE this print.. can’t wait to get my hands on it,” remarked a sixth.

Here’s where you can find your nearest Primark store.

Primark has announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local locations. The whole details can be found here.