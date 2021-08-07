Primark’s new ‘beautiful’ co-ord has received a lot of positive feedback from customers.

Due to its lack of an internet presence, the company keeps clients up to date on new things via its Instagram profile.

Primark just shared a photo of a new matching set that includes a knitted v-neck sweater vest and cardigan.

Customers are scared that Primark’s “lush” £10 sandals would “sell out so quickly.” The combination is cream with black trimming and is exhibited with a color-coordinated cream pleated tennis skirt and black cycle shorts.

Followers were quick to praise the set, with one commenting, “OMG adore it!” and another, “wow, very cute!”

‘In less than 24 hours, the post received over 26,000 likes, with hundreds of comments praising the ‘amazing’ set.

One customer wrote on Instagram, “I need that skirt,” while another tagged pals and said, “Look at these!”

‘The new release’s popularity comes after Primark has released a slew of matching sets in recent weeks, all of which have proven to be instant hits with customers.

Find your nearest Primark store here. Primark just announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local store. The entire details can be found here.