Primark’s new £5 phone charm accessories are “adorable.”

Primark’s latest phone accessories have been a hit with customers.

The bargain high street store’s new products frequently generate a sensation on social media, and its new phone accessories are no exception.

Primark is well-known for not having an online site, forcing customers to rely on new products being accessible in their local store.

With regular posts on its Instagram feed, the company keeps customers up to date on the latest products.

The brand just shared a photo of its new phone cases, which include an optional phone charm.

Flower detailing and gold specs can be found on the clear phone cases, while the bracelet-style phone charms are made of gold metal and white pearl stones. The phone charm will set you back £2, while the phone case will set you back £3.

“How cute is this case?” one customer exclaimed, while another exclaimed, “Omg look at this charm!”

Another just stated, “Wow.”

“So here for the phone charm trend, wbu?” Primark marketed the products with a model taking a mirror selfie to show them off.

Fans of the high street retailer seemed to agree, with one commenting, “Love a gorgeous phone charm,” and another writing, “Even Primark is in on the phone charm fad.”

Many customers demanded that the cases be made accessible for a wider range of smartphone devices, as Primark’s phone cases are typically only available for iPhones.

Primark has announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local locations. The entire details can be found here.