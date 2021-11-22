Primark’s ‘gorgeous’ £6 Christmas family pyjamas are a must-have for buyers.

Primark customers were wowed by the store’s “gorgeous” and “iconic” seasonal pyjamas.

Primark has millions of fans on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches available in store.

The low-cost retailer is unique among competitors in that it does not have an internet store and instead relies only on in-person purchases.

We compared Christmas cakes from Marks and Spencer and Aldi, and one ‘just edged it’.

As Christmas approaches, Primark has created a sensation on Instagram by revealing its seasonal “iconic famjams” – matching family pyjamas.

The shop posted a snapshot of a family wearing the pjs to its 9.1 million Instagram followers, writing, “Co-ordinate the whole crew with our range of iconic famjams landing in store now Prices from £5.50/€7.50/$10.”

Instagram

The sets were a smash on the famous social media network, garnering over 5,000 likes in just one hour.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Rebeca explained: “It’s really adorable! I adore family pajamas!!! I’ll go get them right away!” “I need u to grab this for me haha,” Kami said, tagging a friend.

“I got these the other day,” said another customer.

“Aren’t they gorge?” Lauren said.

“These ones,” Joanne said to a friend.

“Need,” Kim added.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.