Primark’s ‘dreamy’ £12 sandals are in demand in ‘every color,’ according to customers.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest footwear collection, which they want in “every color.”

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A pair of £12 sandals that admirers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent products to make it onto the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new shoes, from both admirers eager to get their hands on them and those who already have.

The mules in the photo have a padded strap, a square toe, and a stiletto heel, and are available in black, blue, and cream.

Fans have been raving about the £12 mules beneath Primark’s tweet, with several applauding how comfortable they look and others saying they’d buy all three colors.

On Instagram, the post has received over 41,900 likes and hundreds of comments.

One shopper commented in the comments area, “Obsessed,” and another said, “Love these.”

“Need these in my life!!!” wrote a third.

“I love them all,” said a fourth customer. A fifth said, “Need,” and a sixth responded, “Dreamy.”

“Buying them all,” wrote a sixth.

“Er…every color please,” said another.

Others said they’d look for the mules the next time they went to Primark.

The new Primark sliders are priced at £12 and come in black, blue, and cream.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.

