Primark’s ‘beautiful’ Customers want £7 sandals in “every color.”

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest footwear collection, which they want “in every color.”

Customers have been eagerly following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon, as the brand does not have an online shop.

Fans have already fallen in love with a pair of £7 sandals that have recently made their way onto the fashion account.

Primark has put an end to the controversy about how to pronounce the store’s name correctly.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new shoes, from both admirers eager to get their hands on them and those who already have.

The sliders in the photo have a cushioned sole and strap, as well as a ribbed base, and are available in black, blue, or pink.

Fans have been raving about the £7 sliders beneath Primark’s post, with many applauding how comfortable they look and others saying they’d buy all three colors.

Instagram

On Instagram, the image has received over 18,900 likes and hundreds of comments in a short amount of time.

One consumer remarked in the comments section, “Neeeeed!” then a third said, “How lovely.”

“I have them in black, extremely comfortable!” wrote a third.

“They look so comfy!!,” said a fourth. I’ve got to get!” “I need these!!” shouted a fifth.

“Omggg we need to go to Primark,” a sixth consumer tweeted, tagging a pal.

“I need these in every color,” said another.

Others stated that they would look for the sandals the next time they went to Primark.

Primark’s new sliders are £7 and come in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.

Primark has announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local locations. The entire details can be found here.