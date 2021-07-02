Primark’s £18 summer dress has gotten “so many comments” from customers.

Since the firm reopened after the closure, consumers have been getting their Primark fix, with lines forming outside the Liverpool store on a daily basis.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £18 dress that followers are already adoring is one of the most recent pieces to make it onto the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post promoting the new product, from both those eager to get their hands on it and those who already have.

The dress has a black and white checkered pattern, a tiered hem, a shirred bust, and an open back with a bow design.

Fans have been gushing about the £18 dress beneath Primark’s post, with several claiming they’ve had “so many praises” while wearing it.

“I wore this on Saturday and received so many compliments!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Just bought this dress… adore it,” while a third added, “I LOVE MINE.”

“I have this,” a fourth said, “and I got so many praises when I wore it at the weekend.”

“I have this outfit and it looks fantastic on me, I love it,” a fifth commented, while a sixth said, “NEED this.”

“I got this, it’s really stunning, and the quality is great for the price,” said another.

Others stated they’d look for the garment the next time they went to Primark.

This week, Primark announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what merchandise is available in their local stores. The entire details can be found here.