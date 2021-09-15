Primark’s £12 dog print pyjamas are described as “cute” and “comfy” by customers.

Primark customers were taken aback after seeing a pair of “adorable” dog print pyjamas online.

Primark is a high-street favorite with millions of customers eager to shop their extensive assortment of on-trend clothing, accessories, homeware, and more.

The low-cost retailer differs from other stores in that it does not have an online store where customers may shop for their favorite Primark items.

Instead, buyers who want to purchase a Primark item must visit one of the retailer’s many locations.

Primark customers know what to anticipate when they go because the business posts photographs of new stock and product launches on its social media accounts on a regular basis, with a recent Instagram post sparking fan enthusiasm.

Instagram

The shop shared a flatlay photo of its “adorable doggo” pyjama set on its main Instagram page, which includes a long-sleeve pale blue shirt and pants with an all-over dog print pattern.

“Good morning from us and this lovely doggo set PJ set (made using recycled plastic!) £12/€14/$16,” Primark captioned the photo.

The £12 set was a hit with the retailer’s nine million Instagram followers, with nearly 30,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Cute set,” said one shopper.

“These pjs are exclusively for you,” Hannah added, tagging her buddy Meg.

“Awwww, I need them!” Meg exclaimed.

“These are exactly what I need,” Katie stated.

“I need these long-sleeved pjs,” Eileen explained.

“I require,” Zara stated.

“How cuteeeee,” Amy exclaimed.

“It seems very comfortable and cosy,” Kirsten added.

“Oh my!!!,” Katie added. These are an absolute must!!!”

