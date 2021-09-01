Primark’s £10 shoes are “beautiful” and “need in every color,” according to customers.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest footwear collection, which they want “in every color.”

Because Primark does not have an online store, customers frequently monitor the retailer’s Instagram feeds to see what might be arriving in stores soon.

A pair of £10 mules is one of the most recent products to make it onto the fashion account, and admirers have immediately fallen in love with them.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new shoes, from both admirers eager to get their hands on them and those who already have.

The mules in the photo have a thick strap, a square toe, and a block heel, and are available in black, blue, nude, and brown.

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the £10 mules beneath Primark’s post, with many praising how “beautiful” they look and others saying they’d buy all four colors.

On Instagram, the image has received over 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a short period of time.

One purchaser commented in the comments section, “Definitely purchasing them on pay day,” while another stated, “Need them all.”

“These are stunning,” wrote a third.

“I need these in every color,” a fourth shopper remarked.

“I need every pair,” wrote a fifth, and “Love them” wrote a sixth.

“Omg we need to grab all of these,” another said, tagging a friend.

The new mules from Primark are £10 and come in black, blue, nude, and brown. Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.