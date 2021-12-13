Primark’s £10 Christmas ‘fam jams’ are a must-have for shoppers.

Primark customers have expressed their delight after discovering a “class” set of Christmas family pyjamas, dubbed “fam jams,” on the retailer’s website.

Primark has amassed a devoted following of millions of people on social media, where it is able to post regular stock updates to keep customers informed about what they can expect to find in store.

The low-cost shop differs from its competitors in that it does not have an internet store and instead relies on in-person purchases.

Mum is ‘tired’ of having to buy Christmas gifts for teachers.

Primark recently created a stir on its main Instagram account after posting an image of its Simpsons-themed Christmas PJ sets, which are aimed at the entire family.

The pale pyjamas, which start at £10, feature a different Simpsons family member on the front of each shirt, as well as matching trousers.

Instagram

“FamJam alert: The Simpsons sets have landed Prices from £10/€12/$14,” Primark captioned an image of a family wearing the “class” ensemble.

The PJ sets were a hit with Primark’s 9.2 million Instagram followers, receiving over 16,000 likes in under a day. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Patricia sent a message to a pal, saying: “I’ve never seen these in a Primark store. They’d be top-notch for the four of you “..

Ariana expressed herself as follows: “Oh my goodness! These are fantastic!!!!” “I really like these,” Gwen said.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to pick some up tomorrow,” Vicky said.

“I NEED to get the Bart Simpson ones!!” cried Kirsty.

“Omg need lol,” Nichola said.

“We need to grab them!!” Ellie said, tagging a buddy.

“Cool,” Emma remarked simply.

“I want these for Christmas Eve,” Rebecca said.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.