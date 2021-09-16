Primark is overhauling their whole clothing line in the United Kingdom.

Primark has announced that all of its UK locations would undergo a substantial transformation.

By 2030, the retail behemoth has pledged to create all of its garments from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials.

The announcement also includes a guarantee that the relocation would not lead to price increases.

Primark has also stated that it will improve the durability of its clothes to make them last longer, as well as produce outfits that can be recycled, according to the MEN.

Primark’s new sustainability policy calls for halving its carbon emissions and “pursuing” a livable wage for its supply chain workers.

Primark currently uses recycled or more environmentally sourced fabrics in 25% of its clothing.

Over the next year, all men’s, women’s, and children’s entry-level t-shirts will be created with sustainably sourced cotton as the first step in the company’s commitment.

Primark said it will improve its design approach to ensure that its clothes can be recycled at the end of their lives, and it is collaborating with waste and resources agency Wrap to develop new industry durability requirements.

“We believe that sustainability should not be priced at a premium that only a small number of people can afford,” stated Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark. We feel that because of who we are, we have the ability to make more sustainable fashion choices more accessible to everyone.

“In the Primark story, this is a fresh and exciting chapter. Our goal is to provide customers with the same low pricing they’ve come to expect from us, but with products that are better for the environment and the people who manufacture them.

“We know what our customers and colleagues want and expect from us,” says the team.

The retailer’s new “How Change Looks” campaign will be promoted in stores, along with more clothing recycling bins and consumer education on how to extend the life of their wardrobe, from sewing skills to washing instructions.

The latest announcement comes after Primark’s CEO sent a message to customers in the UK about the retailer’s prices.

Despite increased supply-chain expenses, the price of Primark clothing will not rise, according to the retailer.