Primark has put an end to the controversy about how to pronounce the store’s name correctly.

After years of discussion, Primark has finally confirmed the exact pronunciation of its name.

The high-street company, which has a major location in Liverpool city centre, has always been popular with customers, with long lines forming outside stores on a regular basis.

Fans throughout Merseyside frequently mispronounce the store’s name, but Primark has finally put a stop to the discussion.

According to the Mirror, one client blew the matter wide light in a post to the one million members of the Family Lowdown Tips & Ideas Facebook page.

“How do you pronounce Primark?” they inquired. (A clothing store.) Until yesterday, when I heard someone pronounce Pr-E-Mark instead of Pr-I-Mark, I assumed everyone said it the same way. “Which is correct?”

Many individuals argued that it was ‘Pr-eye-mark’ in the comments, but not everyone agreed.

“Pree-mark because we enjoy mucking up perfectly pronounceable terms in Northern Ireland,” one person said beneath the photo.

Someone from South Wales remarked it was also known as ‘Preemark’ to them, so it seems that location was a role in the argument.

Some added to the confusion by calling it Penneys, and the only version on which everyone agreed was Primani.

Ex-Primark employee @Pontasaurus attempted to have the ultimate say on TikTok, claiming that it should be called Pr-eye-mark, not Pree-mark, and that anyone who disagrees is simply incorrect.

Primark has stepped in to explain its own pronunciation, providing buyers with the official answer.

To deal with the problem, the shop was compelled to establish a specific page on their website that reads, “How do you pronounce Primark?” That is an excellent question. Pr-Eye-Mark is a favorite of ours.”

That is all there is to it. You’re a real Pr-eye-mark enthusiast if you’ve been saying it correctly the whole time.