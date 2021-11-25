Primark has opened a massive Christmas gift shop containing Disney, Harry Potter, and other popular brands.

As the holiday season approaches, Primark has opened a large gift shop floor.

The high-street behemoth is known for its large selection of low-cost apparel, accessories, cosmetic products, childrenswear, and more.

Primark is unique among retailers in that it does not have a website via which customers may buy its products, instead depending only on in-store purchases.

Primark customers laud the ‘beautiful’ £10 Christmas cardigans as a’must-have.’

With Christmas fast approaching, the popular retailer is ensuring that shoppers can stock up on holiday treats and stocking fillers with a dedicated gift shop at its Liverpool city centre location.

There are a variety of huge mugs perfect for cuddling up with a hot chocolate, as well as gingerbread houses and tins with cartoon depictions of Santa Claus.

InstagramThere’s a special stand full of bespoke gift packages starting at £9.

There are brownie making kits, cinnamon roll making kits, and cookie making kits, as well as a variety of festive biscuit pans, for baking aficionados.

There’s a good assortment of Christmas decorations as well as a large choice of presenting goods such themed wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, wreaths, and more.

Pyjamas, hairbrushes, stockings, and even tea towels are available for Disney fans, while wand pens, stickers, plush toys, and more are available for Harry Potter aficionados.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.