Primark has launched a new stock checker website to help customers find their favorite items.

Primark is preparing to launch a new website that will allow customers to view what products are currently available in shops.

Shoppers have long wished for an online Primark store, and while the new website won’t quite deliver, it will make buying the item you want easier.

Primark’s current website displays a sampling of its latest products but does not provide complete information about what is currently in stock.

Tesco customers were taken aback by a £18 F&F outfit that was described as “ideal for summer.”

Instead, customers must frequently rely on social media to obtain a sneak peek at new product lines. A dedicated portal from Liverpool’s Visual Merchandising team provides an inside peek at the store.

Unfortunately, users will still be unable to order things for home delivery using the new website, forcing them to visit storefronts.

Despite calls from customers during the coronavirus shutdown, Primark has been insistent that it will not begin selling its goods online, according to the Mirror.

Primark outlets have been temporarily closed for months at a time due to the closure of non-essential retail throughout the last year.

The store claimed the new website will launch in 2022 in its most recent trading update, which was posted today.

“With the expanded capability of the website, we will be able to exhibit a considerably greater section of the Primark range and provide range availability by store to customers,” it stated.