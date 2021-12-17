Primark has extended its store hours in preparation for the holiday season.

Just days before Christmas, the Primark store in Liverpool updated its opening hours.

The store on Church Street is always busy, but during the holiday season, expect long lines and a crowded shop floor as people rush to finish their Christmas shopping.

Because Christmas Day falls on a Saturday this year, some individuals may have one more chance to finish their Christmas shopping this weekend.

Primark has extended its opening hours at its Liverpool store ahead of the weekend, giving shoppers more time to get their last-minute purchases.

The expanded hours should be ideal for anyone who wish to do some shopping during the week leading up to Christmas.

The store is now open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Primark buyers in Liverpool recently discovered a simple way to check what’s in stock in the store before they go.

It turns out that the employees at Liverpool’s Church Street store has an Instagram page where they post pictures of their merchandise.

The @liverpool640 vm Instagram page is run by Primark Liverpool’s Visual Merchandising team, and it shows “trend spaces and mannequin styling from the team at Primark Liverpool.”

The staff gives you a behind-the-scenes look at Primark’s homeware, Disney, and sustainable collections.

If you’ve seen something on the internet that you’d like to get your hands on at a Liverpool store, this could be the ideal way to avoid wasting a trip into town.