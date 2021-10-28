Primark customers’stocking up’ on ‘wonderful’ £6 shoes in a rainbow of colors.

After being uploaded online, Primark’s “amazing” £6 sneakers threw buyers into a frenzy.

Primark’s social media channels have a massive following, and it uses them to keep customers up to date on all of its new stock and product launches.

Primark, known for its low-cost clothing, homeware, and accessories, is unique among retailers in that it does not have an internet store where customers may purchase their favorite items. Instead, in-store purchases are used.

A recent post on the retailer’s main Instagram account generated a stir.

The shop posted a snapshot of its £6 ballerina flats in pink, cream, and black to its nine million Instagram followers.

Primark captioned the photo, “It’s the way they go with everything for me.” #Primark #NewArrivals” ballerina flats £6/€8/$9 each

The sneakers received over 14,000 likes and numerous comments on the prominent social media platform.

Many shoppers commented beneath the image, expressing that they desire the shoes in “every color.”

One shopper said, “Beautiful,” and another, “I need all three colors.”

“One of each, please,” said a third.

“I’ll take a pair in every color,” added a fourth shopper.

“Love these,” commented a fifth, and a sixth added, “one in each color, please.”

“I really like these,” commented another. I’m going to get a couple of pairs.” Primark’s new ballerina flats are available in pink, cream, and black for £6.

