Primark customers will ‘need’ the £14 ‘Snuddie,’ which is ideal for toasty nights in.

The big fluffy hoodie known as a ‘Snuddie’ is Primark’s newest clothing item that has gone viral.

The £14 warm pink hoodie features a doughnut print all over it, making it ideal for watching movies and munching sweet snacks while snuggling up on the sofa.

Primark posted a photo of a woman wearing the doughnut Snuddie and carrying a mug, looking comfortable. “It doesn’t get any cozier than this Snuddie and cuppa combo,” the caption said, followed by heart and doughnut emojis.

The snapshot received over 400 comments and 600 likes after only five hours, indicating that shoppers were fast to react and tag their friends.

“Look how cozy we’d be in them,” Kim tagged her pal, before adding the loving eye emoji.

“I want one,” Flossie said.

“I need one of these babe!!” Jade said, tagging her pal.

“I’ll have one for Christmas,” Erin said, referring to a friend.

“How comfortable do these look?” Jennie inquired.

“Another one to add to the collection,” Beth commented as she tagged her pal.

The Snuddies, which come in a range of colors and designs, are apparently popular, since several outlets have sold out.

“Been to 5 places and can’t locate any Snuddies!” Sophie said beneath the Facebook post. “Can you tell me where I can get them?” “I can’t seem to find any,” Emma remarked. Snuddie doughnuts are now available in stores. Primark suggests calling your local shop to see if the item is available.