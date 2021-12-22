Primark customers were taken aback by the’so lovely’ £14 shoes.

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £14 pair of perspex shoes that admirers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent products to make it into the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments flooded in on the Instagram image advertising the new shoes, which are available in black or nude.

“Complete your look with a pair of elegant, transparent shoes,” Primark posted on Instagram. #Primark #InStoreNow Perspex Heels £14/€18/$20

The Instagram image received over 11,000 likes, and many shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments.

“Wow I love,” one person said beneath the photo, while another added, “So gorgeous.”

“Beautiful and comfortable,” said a third.

“Ooo those are cute!!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“I want these,” one person said, while another added, “I need both.”

Primark’s new perspex heels cost £14 and are currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.