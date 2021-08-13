Primark customers were taken aback by the vibrant color of the £13 ‘lush’ blouse.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest offering, and they’re all saying the same thing.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

An £13 poplin shirt is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

In less than 24 hours, the post featuring the new shirt has received over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Green, purple, and white large poplin shirts are available.

Fans have been raving about the £13 top beneath Primark’s post, with several hailing it as “lush” and “cute,” and others stating they’d buy it in all three colors.

One color, in particular, has stuck out from the others, and customers say they need it “right now.”

One shopper noted in the comments section, “The green one has my name on it,” while another remarked, “Omg THAT GREEN.”

“Definitely want the green one,” wrote a third.

“I need the green one!!!” said a fourth shopper. We’ll keep an eye out for you tomorrow.”

“I want the green,” wrote a fifth, and “Need the green – NOW,” wrote a sixth.

“The green one is lush,” said another.

Primark’s poplin shirts cost £13 and come in three colors: green, purple, and white.

