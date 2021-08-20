Primark customers were taken aback by the “fall vibes” of a “cozy” £12 pullover.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest offering, and they’re all saying the same thing.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £12 jumper is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

We got a sneak peek at the new Lush advent calendar for 2021, and it’s stunning.

More than 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments have already been left on the post revealing the new top.

The brown sweater has a cream V neck and a statement that reads, “We’re all in this together.”

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the £12 jumper beneath Primark’s post, with many praising its “cozy” appearance and others claiming it is ideal for “colder evenings.”

“Got mine love it cosy chilly evenings,” one consumer said in the comments area.

A third said, “Can’t wait till sweater weather, I’m so done with summer already.” Another remarked, “I adore the colors, had one similar in the 1970s.”

“I love the autumn vibe of this jumper,” said a fourth shopper.

“Oh my, I think I need this,” wrote a fifth, and “Omg, I love this!!” wrote a sixth.

“Absolutely love this jumper xx,” said another.

Primark’s new jumper costs £12 and is currently available in shops.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.