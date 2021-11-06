Primark customers were taken aback by the ‘comfy’ £7 footwear that ‘look expensive.’

After seeing them online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s new slippers.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

Fans have already fallen in love with a pair of £7 slippers that have recently been added to the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments flooded in on the post featuring the new brown slippers with faux fur lining, indicating that fans were eager to get their hands on them.

Fans have been raving about the £7 slippers beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if they’ll be available in their local stores.

Primark captioned the shot, “It’s slippers and a tea o’clock.” Slippers with a Pearl Detail #Primark #Slippers £7/€8/$9

“I love them,” one customer commented in the comments area, while another added, “So cozy!”

“I have these,” said a third.

They’re fantastic! “It’s so warm and inviting, and it appears to be pricey.”

“Love these,” added a fourth shopper.

“Fabulous,” wrote a fifth, and “I need these,” said a sixth.

“These seem dead comfy!!!” exclaimed another.

The new Primark slippers are £7 and are currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.