Primark customers were taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £12 purse that ‘looked so expensive.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £12 handbag is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post showcasing the new bag, which comes in black or green, from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

Primark captioned the photo, “New handbag in the horizon?” Our fold-over flap shoulder bag is the perfect size for daily use. #Primark #InStoreNow” bags are £12/€14/$18 each.

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram picture received over 18,800 likes, with hundreds of shoppers giving their thoughts in the comments area.

“In love with these green is my favorite,” one customer remarked, while another added, “Gorgeous.”

“Omg the green one looks so costly, I love it,” a third added.

“Designer bag vibes,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“A must have,” stated a fifth, adding “it would be impolite not to get both.”

“Omg I need,” wrote another.

Primark’s new handbags cost £12 and are currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.