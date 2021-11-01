Primark customers were taken aback by £12 sneakers that were described as “extremely comfortable.”

After being shared online, Primark’s new sneakers have sent consumers into a frenzy.

Primark’s social media channels have a massive following, and it uses them to keep customers up to date on all of its new stock and product launches.

Primark, known for its low-cost clothing, homeware, and accessories, is unique among retailers in that it does not have an internet store where customers may purchase their favorite items. Instead, in-store purchases are used.

A recent post on the retailer’s main Instagram account generated a stir.

The shop posted a snapshot of its £12 chunky loafers in white and black to its nine million Instagram followers.

Instagram

“No, I don’t think you understand, I’m fascinated,” Primark said below the photo. This week, chunky loafers will be available for £12/€16/$18 at #Primark #NewArrivals.”

The sneakers received over 9,000 likes and numerous comments on the prominent social media platform.

Shoppers commented on the article, with many noting that the shoes are “very comfortable.”

“Love a pair of loafers,” one consumer said, while another added, “Bought them last week!!” They’re very stylish and comfortable!!!” “I need these,” said a third shopper.

“I need both of these babies,” a fourth stated. “I hope they’re comfortable.”

“I love these,” wrote a fifth. “Need trip,” one person said, adding, “I got them and the luggage to match.” “It’s really relaxing.”

Primark’s new chunky loafers are available in white and black and cost £12.

Here’s where you can find your nearest Primark store.