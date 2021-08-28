Primark customers were impressed with £3.50 gym gear that they said they needed in every color.

Primark customers were “wowed” when they saw the store’s new seam-free co-ords, which are available in three colors.

Primark has an army of loyal followers across its many social media channels, where it ensures that shoppers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and products available in shops.

The business is unique among its competitors in that it does not have a website where customers may browse for their favorite outfits and accessories.

Customers at Home Bargains can’t believe the difference a £2 item makes on the floor.

Primark has many Instagram sites to show off their huge choice of affordable apparel, cosmetic products, homeware, and other items.

The retailer posted a photo of its new co-ords, which start at £3.50, to its official Instagram page. Shoppers were enthralled by the setups.

Instagram

The seam-free outfits consist of a sleeveless blouse and cycling shorts in black, pink, and blue, as seen in the photo originally provided by @Thanks its my sisters.

Primark simply captioned the photo, “Seamfree outfits for all @Thanks its my sisters Prices from £3.50/€4/$5”.

The sets were well-received by the retailer’s 8.9 million followers, with over 23,000 likes in the first three hours after being posted on the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“The best sets!” exclaimed one. On my page, I have some Primark reels.”

“Wow, okay,” Melissa remarked.

“Might buy the pink one Saturday,” Ursula tagged a friend.

“Cute!” exclaimed Danielle.

“They’re incredibly comfortable,” Jen said.

“Need!” Kandy exclaimed. All! Three!”

“I need the blue,” Tasha remarked.

“We need them,” Orla said, tagging a buddy.

“Now to get every color,” Louisa added.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.