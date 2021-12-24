Primark customers want ‘cozy’ £8 pyjamas in ‘every color,’ according to the retailer.

Primark customers are raving about the store’s newest release after seeing it on the internet.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

An £8 pair of Sherpa pyjamas that followers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent things to make it into the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post advertising the new pyjamas, which come in a variety of patterns.

Primark captioned the photo, “Living in these comfortable sets for the foreseeable future.” #Primark #PJs Sherpa PJ Sets from £8/€10

The Instagram image received over 21,000 likes, and many shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments.

“Oh these seem very cosy,” one person said beneath the image, while another added, “Love it.”

“It seems very cozy,” said a third.

“These are really cozy,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“We need it,” a fifth stated, and a sixth added, “I want every color.”

“These seem incredibly nice and cozy,” remarked another.

Primark’s new pyjamas start at £8 and are currently available in shops.

