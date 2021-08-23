Primark customers want a “wonderful” £10 bag in “every color.”

Customers can’t get enough of Primark’s latest bag, which they want in “every color.”

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £10 handbag is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post showcasing the new bags from admirers eager to get their hands on them.

The bags in the photo are made of faux leather and come in brown, red, and cream. They have a gold chain strap with little pouches attached and an additional leather-look strap for carrying across the body.

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the £10 bags beneath Primark’s post, with many praising how “beautiful” they look and others saying they’d buy all three colors.

On Instagram, the image has swiftly picked up over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One shopper noted in the comments section, “I really adore these,” while another stated, “I want every color.”

“Errrrm,” wrote a third. I need them in every color, and a Primark binge is well overdue.”

“May need all three,” said a fourth shopper.

“My gosh, I need them all,” said a fifth. Autumn vibes,” a sixth said, while a seventh added, “Love!! I have to get my hands on these as soon as possible!”

“Stop it!!!” said another, tagging a buddy.

I think I need to go back to Primark since their clothes are so beautiful.”

The new bags from Primark are £10 and come in brown, red, and cream.

