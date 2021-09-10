Primark customers want a hoodie that makes them feel like they’re strolling around with their duvet.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest offering, and everyone is raving about it.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

Primark’s impending ‘Snuddies,’ a series of snug hoodies, is one of the most recent things to make it into the fashion account.

And the fans are already smitten.

More than 67,000 likes and thousands of comments have already been left on the post showcasing the new Snuddie.

Instagram

Primark captioned the photo, “Comfy, cuddly things are coming!” How eager are you for our entire line of Snuddies to arrive so soon?! #Primark”.

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the hoodie beneath Primark’s post, with many hailing it as “cosy” and others stating they “need” it.

“Omg totally need one of these,” one customer commented in the comments area.

“Can’t wait for one of these,” commented another, while a third added, “Must have IMMEDIATELY.”

“Omg how nice does it look, winter warmer,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“I need 5 of them,” commented a fifth, while a sixth wrote, “Omg how nice does it look, winter warmer.”

“It’s like walking around with your duvet on your back,” another commented. “I’d like one!”

