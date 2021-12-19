Primark customers rave over a ‘dreamy’ £20 shacket that ‘looks comfy.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £20 shacket is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Primark has extended its store hours in the run-up to Christmas.

Thousands of admirers liked and commented on the picture exhibiting the new shacket, which has two huge pockets and a buttoned closure.

Primark captioned the photo, “Living in this cosy cabin atm.” #Primark #NewArrivals Shacket £20/€24/$26

Instagram

Within hours, the Instagram picture had built up over 10,000 likes, with hundreds of shoppers leaving comments.

“Wow!” exclaimed one shopper. “Loving this shacket Primark,” one user said, while another added, “So beautiful.”

“Brought this last week it’s really nice and is very warm and looks great,” a third wrote.

“OMG!!!!!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. I’ll keep an eye out for that.”

“Dreamy,” wrote a fifth, and “looks cosy!” added a sixth.

“NEED,” said yet another.

The new shacket from Primark costs £20 and is currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.