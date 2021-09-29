Primark customers rave about a £22 outfit they’ll never grow tired of.

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s newest offering, claiming they’ll “never get bored of it.”

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £22 outfit is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new outfit from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

A cream hoodie (£12) and a grey pleated skirt (£10) are featured in the shot.

Fans have been raving about the £22 outfit beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

On Instagram, the post has received over 22,400 likes and several comments.

“We love a relaxed yet elegant kinda look Jumper £12/€14/$16, Skirt £10/€13/$16 #Primark #fashion,” Primark said with the photo.

One consumer commented in the comments section, “This outfit [love eyes emoji]” “Looove this need to go to Primark,” said another.

“That skirt, though,” said a third.

“Ahhhh love the sweatshirt,” said a fourth shopper.

“Obsessed!” exclaimed a fifth. “Need this jumper,” wrote a sixth.

“I would wear that outfit all year long and never get tired of it,” another added.

The new hoodie from Primark costs £12 and the grey skirt is £10.

.