Primark customers “need” its £15 color block jumper, which is “quite retro.”

Primark customers were enthralled after seeing a £15 color block pullover online that was described as “really retro.”

Primark’s social media networks have attracted millions of followers, allowing shoppers to stay up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

The budget-friendly company, unlike the majority of stores, does not have a website where fans may buy their favorite styles.

Primark has a number of Instagram profiles where it displays its extensive range of fashion, beauty products, homeware, and other items, with one recent post in particular attracting attention.

Despite the fact that it is still summer, the recent spell of rain has many people thinking about their autumn clothes.

Primark posted a snapshot of its grey jumper on its main Instagram page, which was initially shared by style blogger @coco floflo. It’ll set you back £15 and comes with complementary color block parts. “Ready for brunch @coco floflo Jumper £15/€19/$19,” the shop captioned the photo.

The jumper was a hit with Primark’s 8.9 million Instagram followers, with over 15k likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beautiful look,” Soraia remarked, adding a string of heart eye emojis.

Sheila said, “I love this sweater!!!”

Grace added a heart eye emoji and remarked, “Oh this jumper.”

“This jumper!!!” exclaimed Natasha.

“Very retro – I had a jumper like that in the 1980s!” Yvette exclaimed.

“I’m definitely going to get this gorgeous,” Laura said.

“Need this jumper,” Vicky said, tagging a buddy.

“I need it,” Zoe added.

Others merely used heart eye emojis in their comments, while others tagged their friends in order to link them to Primark’s post.

