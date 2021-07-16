Primark customers implore their friends to locate a “old school” £12 top that they “really need.”

Customers can’t get enough of Primark’s latest release, and are even pushing their friends to look for it at their local stores.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A black jumper is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers have immediately fallen in love with it.

The top, which features the AC/DC live tour insignia from 1978, costs £12.

The photo of the new AC/DC top has already received over 9,700 likes and numerous comments from fans eager to get their hands on it.

Primark captioned the shot, “Rockin’ an off-duty look today.” Top AC/DC £12/€14/$16”.

Many others have praised the jumper and said they “need” it beneath Primark’s post.

One consumer remarked in the comments section, “Wow!” This is exactly what I require!” “Oldschool Rock!” exclaimed another.

“That jumper, tho,” said a third.

“If you see this next time you are in I need it,” a fourth commented, tagging a pal.

“I need the sweater!” said a fifth. and a sixth said to a pal, “We require.”

The black AC/DC jumper from Primark costs £12.

Here’s where you can find your nearest Primark store.

Primark has announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local locations. The whole details can be found here.