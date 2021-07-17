Primark customers hurry to get a “Gilmore Girls-style” dress, which they claim is “a must.”

Primark’s newest tracksuit was released on Instagram earlier this week, and it was immediately popular with customers.

Customers can keep up with the latest Primark arrivals via the brand’s Instagram page, as the business presently does not have an online store.

On Wednesday, it featured a complementing grey tracksuit set with YALE University insignia on its page, triggering a flurry of comments from customers declaring how much they ‘need’ the outfit right now.

Customers at River Island were taken aback by the word “beautiful.” They want a top worth £34 for their vacation.

Primark stated on Instagram about their newest item, “Easy to style and effortless to wear, that’s our midweek mood,” and it appears that shoppers agreed, as the post received over 11,000 likes in only five hours.

“I’m going there today, I need to grab this!” one shopper exclaimed. “Omg that is a must,” wrote another.

Instagram

“These are exactly what we need!” a third customer exclaimed to a buddy.

Many people immediately recognized the set and commented on how it was “Gilmore Girls style,” comparing it to an outfit worn by main character Rory Gilmore.

One consumer commented, “I’ll get this because of Gilmore Girls.”

“Rory Gilmore vibes!” wrote another.

Primark responded quickly, saying, “We do love the show Gilmore Girls,” adding that the outfit is “the ultimate OOTD.”

