Primark customers hail a £17 smock dress as a “must have.”

Primark customers are raving over the store’s latest release, which they’ve dubbed a “must have.”

Because Primark does not have an online store, buyers frequently monitor the retailer’s Instagram pages to see what new items may be available shortly.

A £17 smock dress that followers are already adoring is one of the most recent products to make it onto the fashion account.

Shoppers at Superdrug adore the word “lovely.” £14.99 palette of eyeshadows

Long sleeves, a traditional collar, and a front zip characterize this denim smock dress.

Fans have been gushing about the £17 dress beneath Primark’s tweet, with many declaring that they “need” it.

On Instagram, the post has received over 8,900 likes and numerous comments.

Instagram

Primark captioned the shot, “Denim doesn’t have to imply just pants.” #Primark #fashion Denim Smock Dress £17/€19/$22

One shopper wrote in the comments area, “Ooooow I must get this,” and another said, “Very cozy.”

“I need this,” said a third. Just putting it out there.”

“Ohhhh cozy vibes!” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“I want this,” a fifth wrote, while a sixth added, “Cute dress.”

“Need to locate this,” said another.

The new denim smock dress from Primark costs £17.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.