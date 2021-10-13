Primark customers are stunned by the ‘wonderful’ £20 cushioned shacket they ‘want’.

After seeing it online, Primark buyers have fallen in love with its “dreamy” new jacket.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £20 reversible shacket that followers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent things to make it onto the fashion account.

The image featuring the new cream and brown jacket earned thousands of likes and several comments from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

Fans have been enthusiastically sharing their comments about the £20 padded shacket beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

On Instagram, the post has already received over 8,000 likes and numerous comments.

“Which cosy shacket should we bring on our lunchtime walk?” Primark wrote under the photo. £20/€30 Reversible Padded Shackets

“Oh I love these!” one consumer commented in the comments section. “Beautiful,” commented a second.

“This is gorgeous, well done primark,” said a third.

“Didn’t see these at the weekend!!” remarked a fourth shopper, tagging a pal. “Ther [sic]class!” exclaims the narrator. “Love this,” said a fifth, and “Want” added a sixth.

“Ohhhh I adore this,” wrote another.

The new reversible cushioned shacket from Primark costs £20 and is currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.