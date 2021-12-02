Primark customers are stunned by the ‘amazing’ £45 mac coat that they ‘need.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £45 mac coat is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

A restaurant in Merseyside has been awarded one of the greatest in the world.

The new coat, which has a belted waist and a warm teddy interior, earned thousands of likes and comments from enthusiasts eager to get their hands on it.

“@liekevdhoorn looking effortlessly gorgeous in the coat of the season,” Primark said beside the photo. £45/€50/$55 Double Breasted Mac Coat #Primark #regram”.

Instagram

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram picture received more than 9,500 likes, with hundreds of shoppers giving their thoughts in the comments area.

“Beautiful!” exclaimed one customer, while another added, “Love this style.”

“I can’t wait to wear mine,” said a third.

“I absolutely wish primark did internet shopping!!” said a fourth shopper.

“It’s really nice!” exclaimed a fifth. “Love” was introduced as a sixth option.

“I need this coat,” wrote another.

Primark’s new coat costs £45 and is currently available in shops.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.