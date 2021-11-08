Primark customers are stunned by a ‘beautiful’ £30 dress that they ‘need.’

Primark customers were taken aback when they saw the store’s latest release on the internet.

Customers have been eagerly following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon, as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £30 cropped blazer and skirt combo that followers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent products to make it into the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new suit from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

The outfit comes with a checked cropped blazer (£20) and skirt (£10).

Fans have been raving about the £30 suit beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

Instagram

On Instagram, the photo immediately gathered up over 15,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“Channeling Cher and Dionne tonight in this #Clueless inspired look Crop Blazer £20/€28/$28, Skirt £10/€14 #Primark #OOTN,” Primark commented below the photo.

One shopper commented in the comments area, “Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

“I love the autumnal vibe,” said a third.

“Omg love it want it,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Gorgeous,” commented a fifth, and “it’s stunning,” said a sixth.

“I require this,” wrote another.

