Primark customers are in desperate need of new £11 ‘super lovely and cosy’ items. Shirts made of fleece.

Primark customers were wowed after seeing the retailer’s new “ultra warm” £11 fleece shirts online.

Primark has a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers up to date on all the latest stock and product launches.

The company is well-known for its wide selection of low-cost apparel, homeware, accessories, and other items.

Primark, which doesn’t have an online store where customers can buy their favorite items, created a stir recently with a post on their main Instagram account.

Primark posted a snapshot of its fleece tops to its 9 million Instagram followers. The illustration depicts three shirts in cream, light pink, and dark pink, each priced at £11.

Captioning the image, the retailer simply penned: “Fleece shirts [shaking hands emoji]All of the clothes are for the fall/winter season.

“Each shirt is £11/€13/$15.”

In less than 24 hours, the fleece shirts racked up over 14,000 likes on the popular social media network.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Rachael said: “Love them”.

Ursa said: “I need them all.

“It’s really lovely and cozy.”

Moesha said: “Such a vibe”.

Katie commented: “Currently wearing the middle one, soooo comfy. Want it in more shades!”

Olivia tagged a friend and said: “is this the cutest thing you’ve ever seen ? Yeh me too.”

Kayleigh said: “primark are killing me right now with all these cute items!”

Lauren tagged a friend and said: “how cozy do these look”.

Caitlin added: “I need them all!!”

You can find your nearest Primark store here.