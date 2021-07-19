Primark customers are enamored with a new ‘gorgeous’ outfit that is a ‘must have.’

Customers can’t get enough of Primark’s latest release, and some are even requesting friends to give it to them in the mail.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A cream dress is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Face mask shopping guidelines for Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Primark, and other stores on July 19

The Harvard University emblem is embroidered on the jumper and joggers, which are proving to be a major hit online.

The new outfit’s post has already received over 23,600 likes and several comments from fans eager to get their hands on it.

Primark captioned the photo, “Comfy but elegant 4eva.” Harvard sweatshirt is £14/€16/$18, while joggers are £12/€14/$16.”

Many others have praised the outfit beneath Primark’s post, claiming they “need” it and are “obsessed” with it.

Instagram

One shopper commented in the comments section, “I want [it]so bad,” while another added, “Obsessed.”

“I want!!!” wrote a third. It appears to be really cozy!”

“A must have!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. “I need this,” a fifth added.

“Can someone please send these to Canada in the mail?” said a sixth.

“Ladies…buy it….bought mine yesterday and it’s gorgeous,” wrote another.

I adore it, and I’m sure you will as well.”

The Harvard jumper from Primark is £14 and the joggers are £12.

Here’s where you can find your nearest Primark store.

Primark has announced the introduction of a new website that will allow customers to check what stock is currently available in their local locations. The whole details can be found here.