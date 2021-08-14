Primark customers are enamored by a £15 daisy print cardigan that they “need.”

Primark customers were enthralled after seeing a “cute” £15 daisy print cardigan on the website.

Primark has millions of followers on social media, where customers can keep up with the latest stock and product debuts.

The budget-friendly company stands out from the crowd because it lacks a website where customers may buy for their favorite outfits.

Primark showcases its broad choice of clothes, beauty items, homeware, and more on a variety of Instagram pages, with one recent post generating a sensation.

Primark posted a snapshot of its £15 pink cardigan with a daisy print to its main Instagram page.

“Pop on this cardi and watch the ‘where did you buy that?’ remarks roll in Cardigan £15/€19/$20,” the store stated alongside a flatlay image of the item.

The cardigan received almost 48,000 likes from Primark’s 8.9 million Instagram followers.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s very cute,” Elain said.

“This is so cute xxx,” Emily exclaimed.

“Need,” Helen stated.

“I need that cardigan,” Georgie said.

Lauren replied, “Yes!” with a heart eye and a flower emoji.

“I really like this cardigan,” Catherine said.

“NEED THIS!!!!” Aimee exclaimed. It’s adorable!!”

“Wow!!,” Charlotte exclaimed.

“This is the cutest loveliest cardigan ever!!!!,” said another shopper. This is what I require in my life.”

