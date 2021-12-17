Primark customers are blown away by the ‘fab’ £12 platform mules they ‘like.’

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £12 pair of mules that admirers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent products to make it onto the fashion account.

Primark has extended its store hours in the run-up to Christmas.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the Instagram image advertising the new shoes, which are available in black or snake pattern.

“The ’90s called, platforms are back Platform Mules £12/€16/$18 #Primark #NewArrivals,” Primark captioned the photo.

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram image received over 6,600 likes, with many shoppers offering their thoughts in the comments area.

“My favorites,” one buyer remarked beneath the image, while another added, “Love them.”

“Fabbbb,” said a third.

“I love them!” remarked a fourth shopper, tagging a buddy. That’s how we used to have them!!” “Love those!” exclaimed a fifth. “Primark mules are going to bankrupt me,” said a sixth.

Primark’s new platform mules cost £12 and are currently available in stores.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.