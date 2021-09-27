Primark customers are blown away by the “chic” £30 pinstripe suit they “like.”

Primark customers were taken aback when they saw the store’s latest release on the internet.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £30 gilet and trousers combination has recently made its way onto the fashion account, and followers have immediately fallen in love with it.

Customers at River Island were taken aback by the £34 tiny tote bag’s “amazing” colors.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new suit, indicating that fans are eager to get their hands on it.

The suit comes with a blue gilet (£17) and flared trousers (£13) with white stripes.

Instagram

Fans have been raving about the £30 pinstripe suit beneath Primark’s post, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

On Instagram, the post has received over 8,500 likes and several comments.

Primark captioned the photo, “File under: Weekend outfit inspo @tara makeup.” Pinstripe Gilet £17/€19/$24, Pinstripe Flare Leggings £13/€15/$18 #Primark #regram” Pinstripe Gilet £17/€19/$24, Pinstripe Flare Leggings £13/€15/$18

One customer wrote in the comments area, “Love it,” while another said, “This dress is cuteee.”

“Wow, adore it, really chic,” said a third.

“Such a great attire, it gives the appearance of making you look slimmer,” a fourth customer said. Primark did a good job.”

“Sooo cute,” commented a fifth, while another added, “so elegant.”

The new pinstripe gilet from Primark costs £17 and the flared pants are £13.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.