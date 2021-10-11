Primark customers are blown away by a £10 Disney light that is both charming and cool.

Primark customers were enthralled after seeing an internet advertisement for a “cute and sleek” black wire £10 Disney light.

Primark has millions of followers on social media, where it uses a variety of Instagram accounts to keep customers up to date on new stock and product launches.

The low-cost business is well-known for its wide selection of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and other items.

Primark, which does not have an online store where customers may buy their favorite items, created a stir with a recent post on its Instagram account.

Primark Home posted a snapshot of its £10 black wire Disney Mickey Mouse light to its 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Primark Home simply captioned a photograph of the photo, “Bright Lights of Mickey Mouse Lamp just £10/€12.”

The Disney lamp received more than 21,000 likes on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

One person stated: “This is fantastic! This is simultaneously adorable and cool “..

“It’s very cool,” Natalia added.

“Well, this is a little bit wonderful,” observed a third shopper.

“How cute is this?” Liza responded, tagging a friend.

“I want this,” Safina added.

