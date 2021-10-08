Primark customers adore the £40 Mac, which is £2k less than the Alexander McQueen counterpart.

Fans of Primark are keen to get their hands on a “classy” and “elegant” mac that resembles designer models.

A mac is usually a popular choice among fashionistas and those in need of a multipurpose coat that gives much-needed protection from the frequent rain – and Primark has managed to make one that looks almost identical to those made by high-end designers.

Iconic fashion labels including as Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and others all have variations of the “must-have” mac, most usually in the traditional camel color.

Primark has a devoted following on social media, where it constantly informs customers about new stock and product debuts, with its mac making a sensation online.

Primark uploaded a shot of its £40 Stone Longline Mac with its nine million Instagram followers, writing: “A classic camel mac is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe. This versatile layer is a must-have for every season and can be worn with almost anything. Yours can be worn to dress up a monotone tracksuit or paired with fitted workwear for a return to the office. £40/€45/$50 Stone Longline Mac “..

The Mac was a smash on the popular social media network, with over 8,000 likes.

Primark’s mac costs £40, which is £2,169 less than Alexander McQueen’s Hybrid Graffiti belted trench coat, which costs £2,209. Ralph Lauren’s Faux Leather-Trim Trench Coat costs £229, which is £189 less than Primark’s equivalent, while Hugo Boss has a range of identical macs starting at £389.

In the comments area beneath the Instagram image, Primark customers expressed their opinions.

“Amazing price point for such a stylish Mac!!” exclaimed Jeff.

“Beautiful,” Karen exclaimed.

“It’s really stylish!” Nicole exclaimed.

“It’s really classy,” Emer said.

“Classic Mac for any season,” Michelle said.

“This seems like it’s from m & s primark, which is my only place to shop anymore,” June said.

“Premium primark,” Rach said, tagging a buddy.

“I can’t wait to discover that in Primark,” Natalia said.

“Love, love, love,” Anna added.

