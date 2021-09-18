Primark consumers laud £15 ‘autumnal heaven’ cardigan they ‘need’.

Customers can’t get enough of Primark’s latest release, and have even put it to their “to buy” list.

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A £15 cardigan is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and fans are already smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post promoting the new cardigan from admirers eager to get their hands on it. The white cardigan has a large collar and big buttons, as well as an argyle design in brown and teal.

Fans have been enthusiastically commenting on the £15 cardigan beneath Primark’s picture, with many expressing they “love” it.

In less than two hours, the post had received over 9,900 likes and several comments on Instagram.

In the comments section, one shopper wrote: “I need this cardigan” and another said: “Love”.

“Got the cardigan yesterday,” said a third.

“Oh my goodness, absolute autumnal heaven,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Omg, I love it,” remarked a fifth.

“This cardigan,” said another shopper. all the fall vibes”.

The new cardigan from Primark costs £14.

You can find your local store here .