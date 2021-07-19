Pride in Liverpool is sponsoring a 13-venue pub crawl, including The Lisbon, GBar, and others.

The organizers of Pride in Liverpool have announced that a large indoor festival will take place later this month.

The LCR Pride Foundation had earlier declared that its annual festival and march would be canceled, but that the organization’s programming will continue online.

Organizers are now planning a massive indoor festival over 13 venues to commemorate the weekend that would have been Pride in Liverpool.

From July 19th, ‘Freedom Day,’ there will be five major regulation changes in bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

On Saturday, July 31, the Pride Quarter Indoor Festival will take place, with establishments opening as early as midday for Pride bacon sandwiches.

The entertainment will then continue until the early hours of Sunday morning, with some locations even hosting a second full day of entertainment on Sunday.

GBar’s legendary street party will return, as will the Masquerade’s outside beer garden and sidewalk cafes at many of the Victoria Street venues, in addition to the indoor celebration.

From the scene’s most well-known Drag Queens and hosts to resident DJs and special guest acts, The Pride Quarter Indoor Festival’s roster is jam-packed with nonstop excitement.

Line-up for the Pride Quarter Indoor Festival

Hours of operation: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The lineup is still being finalized.

Hours of operation: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Anton Powers, Dave Bennett, Andy Locker, Andy Mac, Sammy La Roche, Les Calvert, Lil John (Garlands), Niva (Groove), Minnie Cooper, Violet Pain, and Brenda LaBeau are among the performers.

This event requires a ticket, which can be purchased at http://skiddle.com/e/35846815.

Hours of operation: 3 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Angel Dewynter and Athena Barbital are among the performers. Harlotte, Jade Jackson, Lexi Black, Maraj, Naya, and Taz Jones are Ava Cassandra, Harlotte, Jade Jackson, Lexi Black, Maraj, Naya, and Taz Jones.

Hours of operation: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Candi, as well as a surprise guest, and Alison D, are on the bill.

Kitty’s is also kicking off the weekend with live music on both Friday and Sunday.

Hours of operation: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Defiantly Dolly, DJ Smigger, Jonathan Graham, and Lady Sian are among the performers on the bill.

Hours of Operation: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Jodie as Kylie is joined by Carmen Sutra, Daniella Mantrapp, DJ Dave Brennan, DJ Martin Cleary, and Ruchie Valdez on the bill.

Hours of operation: 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Andy Mac, Carl Williams, Jade Jaxon, Krissy Friday, Aunty Effie, Lee Hardy, Mark Armstrong, and Robbie Edwards are among the performers.

Hours of operation: 2 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lineup is still being finalized.

