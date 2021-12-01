Prices ‘Higher’ Than Expected, Federal Reserve Can’t Be Sure Inflation Will Ease in 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed growing concerns about price hikes in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, and said it’s tough to predict whether inflation would decline over the next year.

While many economists believe the biggest inflation rates since 1990 are a transitory response by the market to issues along the supply chain of dozens of products, no one can guarantee that prices will improve at projected rates, according to Powell.

“The point is, we can’t act as if we know,” he explained. “We’re not so convinced about it. Inflation has remained persistent and greater than we had anticipated.” At the same session, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the Biden administration’s numerous spending initiatives. Several Republicans on the committee criticized Biden’s policies for the high inflation rates, stating that the $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill currently being considered in Congress will worsen the situation.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the committee’s top Republican, said, “It is the many trillions of dollars that this Congress and this administration are spending that is putting jet fuel on the fires of this economy.” “It’s exacerbating the problem.” According to Yellen, the spending that has been approved will take place over the next decade and will be paid for through other initiatives, which will reduce the impact on possible inflation.

She also claimed that increasing expenditure on child care services will make it easier for women to return to work after having children, alleviating the labor shortage that she claims is causing inflation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Americans have increased their expenditure on furniture, appliances, and laptop computers as they have spent more time at home. Supply chain snarls and increased prices have resulted from rising demand for such goods mixed with parts shortages.

Powell, who was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second four-year term last week, has already indicated his conviction that as the pandemic eases, these supply-and-demand imbalances will dissipate, lowering inflation. However, he stated on Wednesday that while such a result is “probable,” it is merely a prediction.

Yellen defended the president’s $1.9 trillion budget. This is a condensed version of the information.