Prices for drinks at the Liverpool Christmas Market in 2021.

Liverpool’s Christmas Market has reopened for 2021 after a brief hiatus.

The festive market was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but it is back this year for a six-week run throughout the holiday season.

Around 40 stalls serve a variety of sweet delicacies, street food, and festive favorites like bratwurst and mulled wine at the Liverpool Christmas Market.

It will be open daily from 11 a.m. until December 23 and will close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

People can buy personalized Christmas decorations, jewelry, and photo prints at the market. Santa’s town has rides for kids, including a gigantic snow slide and a big wheel.

Many people will come to the market for a celebratory drink, and the Windmill bar, as well as the Teepee tent for those chilly nights, are returning this year. The Bavarian bar, which serves German beers and hot cider, is new this year. There’s also the Barrel Bar and Alpine Lodge, which has its karaoke cable cars back.

There are beers, spirits, hot chocolates, and soft drinks to enjoy in addition to mulled wine and Baileys, and here is a list of this year’s rates.

£6 for Classic Mulled Wine and £6 for Hot Mulled Cider

Hot Chocolate – £4.50Classic Mulled Wine with a single shot of Tia Maria, Ameretto, Brandy, or Whiskey – £8

£6.50 for a single shot of Baileys, Tia Maria, Ameretto, Brandy, or Whiskey in a hot chocolate.

£6.50 for a single shot of Baileys, Tia Maria, Ameretto, Brandy, or Whiskey in a cup of coffee.

£2.50 for soft drinks and £2.50 for J20

£325ml Red Bull £650ml Spirit & Mixer £825ml Spirit & Mixer £750ml Spirit & Redbull £9 for Spirit & Redbull £3.50 for Jagermeister £5.50 for a Jagerbomb Strongbow Dark Fruits 4.5 percent, Dortmunder Union Vier 4.0 percent, Dortmunder Union Pils 5.0 percent, Coors Light 4.2 percent, Dortmunder Union Vier 4.0 percent £6.50 for a half pint and £3.50 for a pint Peroni 5.1 % – £6Desperados 5.9 % – £6Budweiser 5.0 % – £6Old Mout Cider 4.0 % – £6 £6.50 for a 175ml red glass £6.50 for a white 175ml glass £6.50 for a 175ml Rose Glass £7.50 for a glass of Prosecco £7.50 for a glass of pink Prosecco £7.50 for a Passionfruit Martini £7.50 for an Expresso Martini