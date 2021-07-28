Prices are falling as a result of summer clothes sales and cheaper food.

According to recent data, shoppers have seen costs drop even further this month as a result of summer clothes deals, while food has also become less expensive.

According to the latest BRC-NielsenIQ store pricing index, prices declined by 1.2 percent year over year in July.

After deflation of 0.7 percent in June, this signified an escalation in price declines.

The drop in pricing was partially “due to robust rivalry between supermarkets keeping food prices low,” according to Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

Food prices decreased by 0.4 percent for the month, quickening from a 0.2 percent drop the previous month, as big grocery chains compete with German bargain rivals Aldi and Lidl’s cheap costs.

Non-food businesses, such as clothing and homeware stores, had their prices fall by 1.8 percent in July, following a one percent drop in June.

“With the reopening of some vacation locations and other recreational activities, consumers expanded their expenditure to include more leisure and travel,” Ms Dickinson added.

“As a result, non-food shops, particularly fashion retailers, have been working hard this summer to keep customer appetites piqued.

“Unfortunately for customers, reduced prices aren’t likely to endure indefinitely. Retailers have recently encountered significant cost pressures as a result of higher shipping, haulage, and gasoline expenses, as well as frictions resulting from the EU exit.

“In the long run, the additional paperwork and physical checks on EU imports in October and January may drive costs up.”

Inflation has risen across the economy in recent months, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate reaching 2.5 percent in June, the highest level in over three years.

“As the economy slowly reopens, it’s a difficult moment for many households, and recent NielsenIQ research reveals 41% of all shoppers are watching their spending more than they were before the pandemic,” said Mike Watson, head of retail and business insight at NielsenIQ.

“As a result, it’s critical that retailers maintain low pricing, especially because the rise in the CPI is likely to lead to new buying habits to help pay for the other increases in household spending.”