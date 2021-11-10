Price, Release Date, and More for Arby’s Curly, Crinkle French Fry Flavored Vodka

Arby’s is creating a limited-edition vodka spirits line inspired by the restaurant’s curly and crinkle french fry menu items, with curly and crinkle french fry flavored liquor.

Both the 80 proof and 40 percent ABV french fry flavored vodkas will be manufactured from high-quality potato vodka. Arby’s will launch the new beverage in collaboration with Tattersall, a Minnesota distillery.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to go one step further by making them 80-proof,” said Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer.

“As a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is blended with Crinkle and Curly Fry taste so Arby’s aficionados of legal drinking age may responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle,” says the company.

While the original Curly Fries have long been a fixture of the Arby’s menu, the Crinkle Fries were debuted in March and have since become a permanent offering.

The trademark Curly and Crinkle Fry taste characteristics will be featured in the fry-flavored liquor. Onion, garlic, paprika, and cayenne will be distilled into the Curly Fry Vodka.

Meanwhile, to honor the history of salted potato shapes, the Crinkle Fry Vodka will be created with salt and sugar.

For consumers who are unsure what cocktails they can make with the unique flavored vodkas, Arby’s collaborated with chef Justin Sutherland, who produced two Bloody Mary recipes using both Vodkas.

The recipes include certain Arby’s menu items, such as Horsey sauce and Arby’s sauce.

Sutherland and Arby’s social media pages will be monitored in the coming days by fans looking for more drink concoctions for the vodkas.

On November 18, Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka will be available for purchase at ArbysVodka.com in limited quantities. On November 22, there will be a follow-up release. The vodkas will cost $59.99 each, plus shipping and handling.